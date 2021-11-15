‘He gave me a father figure I didn’t have… ‘ Grambling and Richwood alum, Martez Carter, reacts to news of Broderick Fobbs’ firing

“He gave me a father figure I didn’t have. My dad was incinerated, he was doing a sentence of five years. Coach [Broderick Fobbs] was kind of there to help minimize those mistakes on and off the field.”

Now a father to many, has left home.

Former Grambling running back and Richwood football star, Martez Carter echoes the thoughts of many former players. Monday, the university and Head Football Coach, Broderick Fobbs, split ways on Monday.

“It was shocking to me because, I thought they would wait until after the season was over, ” says Carter. “You know, Bayou Classic is coming up, obviously the last game of the season for those guys, due to not making a playoff run.”

At 3-7 overall, and 2-5 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play, the moves comes during the team’s three-game losing streak. The Tigers are fifth offensively, in the conference, but dead last defensively. It’s a far cry from winning the HBCU National Championship in 2016, and finishing runner-up in 2017.

“Those memories, bro, just brought back old memories. We went from 0 and such-and-such, to 1 and such-and-such, and the next thing you know, we’re champions, two-three years in a row, ” says Carter.

Broderick Fobbs, the four-time SWAC ‘Coach of the Year’, leaves GSU with 54 victories. But, to many of his players, he was undefeated on and off the field.

“We were both from Monroe, so he wanted to see me win. That was the main part of being from the same hometown, and him having an effect on me and he wanted to be a positive effect.”