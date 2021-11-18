Former Grambling Head Football Coach, Broderick Fobbs discusses ‘what’s next’ to NBC 10

Since Tuesday, NBC 10 Sports has been sharing more of our conversation with, now, former Grambling Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs.

After eight seasons, Fobbs was relived of his duties, on Monday. During his run, 54 victories and an HBCU National Championship, in 2016.

Fobbs tells NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian, what’s next.

“Right now, I don’t really focus on that, at this time, ” says Fobbs. “It goes back with my slogan, ‘What’s important now?’ Now what’s important is me evaluating myself. Doing a self-analysis. ‘What did I do?’ What could I have done better?’ It’s all about improving as a coach. I’m not really focused on opportunities. When that comes, that will come.”