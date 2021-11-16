Former Grambling football coach, Broderick Fobbs speaks to NBC 10, ‘ … At the end of the day you have to win football games … ‘

Monday, it was announced that after eight seasons, Broderick Fobbs would no longer be the leading voice in the Tigers’ football locker room.

GSU announced current Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator, Terrence Graves, will serve as interim football coach, when the team faces Southern in this month’s Bayou Classic.

Entering this week, the Tigers are 3-7, and 2-5 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play.

Fobbs, the Carroll High School alum, spoke to NBC 10 Sports on his departure from Grambling.

“Playing at GSU, this is my home, ” says Fobbs. “This is my school, my instutition. Who I fight for, who I’ve been fighting for eight years. At the end of the day, you also have to win football games. And, I understand that and know that.”