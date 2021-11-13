Football Friday Night: Week One of the playoffs, more scores and highlights

SCORES: (1) OCS 35, (16) CEDAR CREEK 7; (9) WEST MONROE 37, (24) NORTHSHORE 30 – DOUBLE OVERTIME; (2) NEVILLE 42, (31) MINDEN 0; (5) RUSTON 45, (28) COVINGTON 10
SCORES: (11) OUACHITA 40, (22) SULPHUR 7; (3) GENERAL TRASS 54, (30) NORTHEAST 6; (1) STERLINGTON 56, (32) FREDRICK A. DOUGLAS 12
SCORES: (14) ST. FRED’S 14, (3) OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC 8; (10) MANGHAM 28, (23) CAPITOL 10; (7) JONESBORO-HODGE 42, (26) OAKDALE 20; (18) WOSSMAN 34, (15) ERATH 29
SCORES: (11) LINCOLN PREP 46, (22) DELHI 6 (THURSDAY)
The gang gives their final thoughts and previews college action for Saturday
Union Parish High School 60, Mansfield 16
Ouachita Parish High School 40, Sulphur 7
Ouachita Christian School 35, Cedar Creek 7
Sterlington High School 56, Frederick Douglass 12
St. Frederick High School 14, Opelousas Catholic 8
Ruston High School 45, Covington 10
Jonesboro-Hodge High School 42, Oakdale 20
West Monroe High School 37, Northshore 30
Neville High School 42, Minden 0
General Trass High School 54, Northeast 6
Mangham Dragons 28, Capital 6
Jena High School, Jena, La 36, Kenner 21
Wossman 34, Erath 29
Carroll High School 27, Kutcher 31
Abbeville 53, Richwood High School 22
Winnfield Senior High School 30, Delcambre 13
D’arbonne Woods Charter School 7, Franklin 54
Rayville High School 16, Red River 48
Delhi Charter School 0, Amite 48
Arcadia High School Hornets 26, East Iberville 24
Block High School 0, West St. John 28
Prairie View Academy 69, Northside Sunflower Academy 38
Briarfield Academy School 6, Riverdale Academy 0
Lincoln Preparatory School 46, Delhi High School 6