(West Monroe, 7/24/22)

Spotty showers and a stray storm graced some of us across the ArkLaMiss during the afternoon and evening hours. Those who got a bit of rain may have also had the chance to enjoy slightly cooler air. For the majority of the region, it was disrespectfully hot, with high temperatures in the upper 90’s and heat indexes in the low 100’s.

Heat indexes were high enough in the more north regions of the ArkLaMiss for Heat Advisories to be extended until 7:00pm tomorrow. Take this moment to review any heat safety precautions you may need. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and stay safe. Refer to the image below for the counties and parishes included in the heat advisory:

Looking forward to tomorrow and the rest of the week, it’s going to be hot and the chance for rain is going is near zero until Thursday. Rain chances sneak back in late next week thanks to a frontal boundary making its way through. The best chance for rain will be on Friday, but even then it could be mostly isolated showers. With this possible rain, temperatures decrease ever so slightly into the upper 90’s. Lows dropping down in the the upper 70’s for most of the week.