Epps High School alum, Alexus Holt, leads all scores in Grambling’s win over ULM

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) - For Slade Bolden, the 2017-18 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Louisiana, the journey started here in West Monroe. Slade tells me that what was learned here at Rebel Stadium, helped him succeed at Bryant-Denny Stadium for one of the best college football programs in the country.

"You know, playing at West Monroe, it really helped me coming here because there are a lot of similarities between my high school and Alabama. We are very disciplined, we wore the same clothes when we worked out, little stuff like we couldn't wear arm sleeves, had to wear calf high white socks, and everything was just tradition, culture, discipline oriented, that's why we were successful, that's why we did well." Bolden said.