‘Battle of the Badges‘ has become an annual staple in Northeast Louisiana. Since 2005, the event has pinned boxers from fire and police departments across the country, in the ring for charity.

This year, 28 local fighters will take part in the event.

Friday, weigh-ins were held at Buffalo Wild Wings in West Monroe.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian relives the sights and sounds of weigh-ins.