It was a weekend to remember in Ruston. Bayou Jamb has come and passed, but the bragging rights that were won – for now, will last for awhile.

In the Bayou Jamb finale, Ruston defeats West Monroe 27-6. In earlier action, Red River tops Lincoln Prep, 14-0. Evangel defeats Cedar Creek by a 14-0 margin as well. Franklin Parish earns a 7-0 win over Jonesboro-Hodge. And, OCS edges Jena 14-12.