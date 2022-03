Various reports state that Grambling and longtime coach Art Briles have parted ways. This comes, after his hiring on Thursday.

In a statement obtained by ESPN, Briles thanked Grambling for the opportunity: "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect (for) the university, and your players." https://t.co/eFCcBxGf3r — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 28, 2022

Briles’ name has been surrounded in controversy, following his 2016 release from Baylor for allegedly not taking disciplinary action against football players accused of sexual misconduct.

Several Grambling alums, and former football players expressed their discontent with the program for making the hire initially.