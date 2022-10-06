LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of eight people on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.

Surveillance video of the suspect running from the scene was released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police during an afternoon news briefing.

Metro Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said the initial stabbing was unprovoked and occurred on the eastside sidewalk of Las Vegas Boulevard.

“The suspect goes southbound and stabs additional victims,” he said.

Two people were killed and six others were injured.

One patient is in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and one is in fair condition, according to Scott Krebs, the public relations director for UMC.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not release information on the other two victims.

Victims of the stabbing were taken to area hospitals (KLAS)

Jason Adams said he witnessed the attack and one of the victims was a showgirl.

“This guy came, ran up, and started stabbing this lady in front of me and she ran around the escalators and she tried to get up under the bridge and her girlfriend was trying to help her.”

He said it all happened very quickly.

The incident was reported around 11:42 a.m. in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

The northbound and southbound ramps to eastbound Spring Mountain Road are closed. Las Vegas Blvd. which was closed for around three hours did reopen around 3 p.m. The closures are also impacting Spring Mountain and other streets in the area.

Governor Steve Sisolak posted the following statement on Twitter:

Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy. At the State level, we will continue to work with partners in law enforcement to make resources available on the ground and ensure the Las Vegas Strip remains a safe and welcoming place for all to visit. Gov. Steve Sisolak

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority also issued a statement: