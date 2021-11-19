(5) Ruston survives and advances, eliminates (12) Benton in Class 5A second round

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FINAL SCORE:

RUSTON 56, BENTON 16

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories