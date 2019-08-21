Upgrades will be coming to Winnsboro’s Municipal Airport

WEST MONROE, LA (8/21/19) A few other airports in the ArkLaMiss have received grants to help with improvements. Now, the city of Winnsboro is next in line for repairs to take off.

They’re able to do this thanks to grant money from both the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation and Development. It covers a nearly $300,000 bid designed to fix issues.

For the Winnsboro Municipal Airport, this mainly applies for their taxiway and drainage culverts along the taxiway that have caused damage. This is includes paving every part of the airport from the taxiway to the parking lots.

At this time, none of the grant money will go into aesthetic changes, but Airport Manager Terry Shirley wants to eventually get grant money for that as well.

The construction will begin within the next month and will continue on for the next few weeks after that.