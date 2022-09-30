UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division may now be able to respond faster to emergencies.

The team received a grant of $2,500 to upgrade their K-9 safety system funded by non-profit – Protection4paws.

One of the systems consists of a door popper that allows the dog to be released in a matter of seconds.

“It takes .3 seconds, and that door comes open. We are in a rural parish,” said Union Parish deputy, Aaron Michael Kendrix. “It could take 20 to 30 minutes for somebody to get some back up to us. My backup is one bottom away, that’s all I have to do. I could push it, it will pop the back door and it can come help.

K-9 Robin is all business, and he makes sure the job gets done. But the new door popper, that was bought with this money, will help catch suspects quicker. That’s according to his handler, Union Parish Sheriff deputy Hendrix.

“One time, me and a guy got into a fight in front of my car. He took off running, and I chased him. We continued probably 100 yards or so, and I didn’t have this, so I couldn’t send him to come help or he couldn’t come help me. He just sat there and did what he’s doing now just barking.”

The other safety system is a heat alarm that was installed on the K-9’s vest.

“We have a little control module that we can set at a certain temperature. And if the inside interior of the vehicle gets over, let’s say 90 degrees, it would start making the horn go off. It doesn’t stop until it gets below that mark. That’s for the safety of the dog.”

And the safety of the dog is quite important as K-9 Robin and deputy Hendrix share a special bond protecting their community.

“You can see, I’m out here and he doesn’t like it so he is going crazy the entire time, but we have a great bond together,” said Hendrix.