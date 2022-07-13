UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Library is helping the most vulnerable in the community with a new program for developmentally delayed adults this summer.

For some, dancing, painting, and playing bingo might seem just like normal activities, but for this group, it’s an opportunity for a better life, something they say they look forward to every week.

“It’s really fun. We had crafts, arts and bingo,” said Christina, one of the attendees.

Belinda is another attendee, and she says she loves coming to the program to play bingo and wearing her favorite jewelry.

“I’m excited to be here today. I’m enjoying myself.”

The Union Parish Library launched the program this past June, aiming to bring better assistance to the most vulnerable.

“They have needs too. They want to feel important, they do their crafts, they love them because it’s what they’ve done,” said library outreach, Connie Fatheree.

“It’s the highlight of my week,” said another library outreach, Terri Kerst. “If you treat them like you treat everybody else, it gives them a sense of worth.”

The Developmentally Delayed for Adults program is free and provides different activities to help them improve their skills. Although some like to dance and challenge themselves, Johanna says she prefers to do something more calming.

“I enjoy painting. It’s more soothing and relaxing. Bingo is my favorite game.”

“They never say ‘I can’t do it.’ They do their best. It may not be perfect, but it’s their work,” explained Fatheree.

For now, the program is available once a week throughout this Summer. Fatheree says the library will expand it to once a month throughout the year, hopefully from now on, starting in September.