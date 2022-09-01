Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Ms. Frazier was discovered missing from her residence near Jefferson Woods Dr. in Baton Rouge this afternoon when a family member went to check on her.

Louisiana State Police is providing some vital information about the missing woman below:

Black female with grey hair and brown eyes

She is approximately 5’3 and 130 pounds

Suffers from dementia

Does not have a cell phone in her possession

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored summer dress. Ms. Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon bearing Louisiana license plate MPU343, was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro.

She has a family member in the Bastrop area and may be headed in that direction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Gloria B. Frazier is urged to immediately contact the East Baton

Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.