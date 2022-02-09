COLUMBIA, La.(KTVE/KARD)- The Port of Columbia in Caldwell Parish has been approved for a 15 million dollar infrastructure grant which they will use to bring jobs and a biodiesel plant to the parish.

Nearly one year after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the creation of a renewable diesel plant at the Port of Columbia, the plant has received a $15 million state grant for infrastructure improvement. “This will be huge not only for our community but for our region”, said Port Director Greg Richardson.

The grant comes from the Louisiana Port Construction and Development Priority Program, which is run by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Strategic Biofuels’ Louisiana Green Fuels Project, which plans to be operational by 2025, is leasing land from the Port of Columbia to refine renewable diesel fuel from forestry industry waste from the area. To reduce carbon emissions, the plant will be sequestered to ensure the plant has a carbon-negative footprint. Through these methods, the plant could produce upwards of 32 million gallons of diesel fuel each year.

This $15 million grant will be used for various accessibility upgrades to the plant, which will be the country’s first ​deeply carbon-negative renewable diesel fuel plant. Construction for the first stage of the plant is scheduled to begin as early as mid-summer.