Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s searching for missing person

Courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a missing person, Jesse Trim, 39. Trim has not been in contact with any family members since September 1, 2021. He is described as a White male, 5′-6″ tall and weighing 130 lbs. According to a release, he is known to frequent Smith and Evergreen Streets in Bawcomville.

Jesse Trim

Authorities are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Trim is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

