Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s searching for missing person

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a missing person, Jesse Trim, 39. Trim has not been in contact with any family members since September 1, 2021. He is described as a White male, 5′-6″ tall and weighing 130 lbs. According to a release, he is known to frequent Smith and Evergreen Streets in Bawcomville.
Authorities are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Trim is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.