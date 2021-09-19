New budgie exhibit officially open at Monroe zoo

MONROE,La. (KTVE/KARD) – A new interactive budgie experience comes to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo .

The official budgie exhibit started on September 18th and now is ready to welcome everyone.

A whole new experience not just for the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo but also for everyone to enjoy.

Over 350 budgies are ready to make you smile wide open at their new interactive budgie experience.

“I love it. There are lots and lots of birds.” Says one visitor.

The budgie birds are native to Australia, however these came from a breeder in Oklahoma City and arrived in Louisiana 4 weeks ago and remained in the exposure for about a month to get acclimated to it.

Now, director of Louisiana Purchase gardens and zoo, Tom Pearson says the exhibit will be a very special experience.

“Having been in a budgie aviary myself I know that it’s a really cool experience when you get those colorful and talkative birds flying around and literally eating almost from your hand” Says Pearson.

He says the budgie exhibit is also a way of regenerating additional revenue to the zoo.

“As the feed stick you can purchase for $1.50 each or five for $5.00 and that comes with a commemorative zoo cup as well.” Says Pearson.

People of all ages were able to feed the birds, take pictures and truly enjoy the experience of having them around.

“They’re so cute when they’re all on you and and just being able to feed them yeah I’m definitely wanna be coming back specifically for the birds” Says another visitor, Georgia Smith.