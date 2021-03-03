Louisiana state police ask for help in finding two missing young boys

PONCHATOULA, LA– Louisiana state police have sent out an amber alert asking for your help with finding two boys who went missing from their father’s home.

The boys were last seen in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Louisiana plate 153AFD that was stolen from their dad’s home. The car is maroon in color and has a torn sunroof. The address of their dad’s home is 41598 River Rd. Ponchatoula, LA.

Eight-year-old Kaesyn Heck is five feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. Four-year-old Jax Matthews is three and half feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Both boys are blonde with crew cuts.

Kaesyn (8) was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue long sleeve shirt and black rubber boots. Jax (4) was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish office at 985-345-6150 and or Sgt. Lindell Bridges 985-551-0653