Louisiana man helps save infant abandoned on the side of the highway

HOUMA, LA– Luke Dufrene was driving into work when he saw a driver abandoning a child on the median of a highway.

USA Today reports that Dufrene said “I looked back and he took off leaving the child there, so flipped a U-turn in the grass to get to the baby.”

According to USA Today, the infant and its mother were riding in her SUV with 27-year-old Dillon Terrebonne when an argument erupted.

Terrebonne then stopped the SUV, got out, went over to the passenger side and began strangling and hitting the mother in the head.

The victim managed to free herself and escape the vehicle.

Terrebonne then drove away. After about a mile, he stopped the vehicle, detached the car seat with the infant still inside and left it on the side of the highway.

Dufrene says he saw the mother and a witness frantically running towards the car seat.

According to USA Today Dufrene says “She was out of breath from running. I stayed with them while the lady [the witness] called 911 and gave the description of the vehicle.

USA Today reports that Terrebonne was charged with domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, child endangerment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Thankfully, the baby was not injured.