Governor Edwards responds to video of Ronald Greene’s arrest

This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald A. Greene. Greene’s family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020 alleging Louisiana state troopers “brutalized” Greene, used a stun gun on him three times and “left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest” before covering up his actual cause of death. Officials originally said his injuries were caused by a car crash that ended a May 2019 police chase or an ensuing struggle with state troopers. (Family photo via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement Friday, May, 21, about Louisiana State Police making public video of the arrest of Ronald Greene, which occurred in May of 2019.

Governor Edwards had this to say:

“Today, Louisiana State Police released all of the video footage in its possession from the arrest of Ronald Greene, a move which I strongly support. This was done in consultation with both the U.S. Attorney’s office and District Attorney John Belton in Union Parish. As I’ve said before, I found the full video of Mr. Greene’s arrest, which I reviewed last year, to be disturbing and difficult to watch. After I met with Ronald Greene’s family on October 14 of last year, they were given the opportunity to see all of the videos, and I know it was difficult and heartbreaking for them to watch the last moments of Mr. Greene’s life.

I am fully supportive of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, who became the head of LSP last October, and have confidence in his ability to not only lead, but transform the agency. While the federal and state criminal investigations into this matter are ongoing, Col. Davis continues to work to improve the department so all Louisianans can have confidence in those who swore an oath to protect and serve them.”

