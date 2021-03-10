Governor Edwards announces plans for 50-acre Louisiana Space Campus

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards smiles after a reporter’s request for details after Edwards said there would be few given at a press conference in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Edwards says the state will ease various restrictions on public gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 — but he’s withholding details for a day. Edwards said Thursday that Louisiana will move to “Phase Three” of restrictions after current restrictions expire Friday. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

Baton Rouge, La– Governor John Bel Edwards announced the State of Louisiana has signed an agreement with NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility.

This agreement could lead to the creation of the Louisiana Space Campus, a dedicated 50-acre business park within NASA’s 829-acre site in New Orleans.

This year, as we celebrate 60 years of NASA’s operation of the Michoud Assembly Facility, we proudly announce a new chapter in this site’s storied history,” Gov. Edwards said.

He continued, “we are excited about partnering with NASA for the development of the Louisiana Space Campus, and we look forward to the future tenants who would locate here.”

The execution of an MOU between LED and NASA is an exciting development for greater New Orleans and Louisiana,” said President and CEO Michael Hecht of GNO Inc.

“The creation of an ‘office park for rocket scientists’ would not only support NASA, and America’s space mission, but would also create a physical hub for hundreds of STEM-related jobs in the region and state.”