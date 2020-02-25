Evening forecast for Tuesday, February 25

WEST MONROE, La. — (2/25/2020) A reinforcing shot of cooler air moves across the ArkLaMiss tonight, dropping temperatures below normal for a few afternoons. Many locations could also drop below freezing for a few mornings.

A trough of low pressure across the central United States will push the second of two cold fronts through the area later tonight as the main system moves eastward. As the boundary moves through, some very isolated showers will be possible. Breezy northwesterly winds will likely continue through the day tomorrow. Clouds will continue early in the day, before clearing tomorrow afternoon.

Winds will shift to the southwest during the day on Friday, leading to a warming trend that will likely continue through the weekend. Daytime highs will likely return to the 60s, with morning lows climbing back into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Overall, prolonged (and much needed) dry weather will continue, outside of tonight’s small rain chances, through the weekend. A developing storm system to our west will likely bring rain chances back to the forecast early next week. Depending on the evolution of this system, prolonged rain chances could stretch through early next week. Regardless, temperatures will trend above normal through early next week. Dry weather over the coming days will also continue to help our swollen, local waterways.