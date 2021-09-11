City of Monroe pays tribute to 9/11 20th anniversary

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Here in the Arklamiss, the City of Monroe and local heroes held a ceremony to honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Community leaders gathered at the Bayou Pointe to pay tribute to those who lost their lives twenty years ago, and to honor the bravery of our first responders.

Former congressman- 4th district– Jim McCrery was the featured speaker at the ceremony, and he shared his experience from that horrific day.

Mr. McCrery says after how we responded as a nation we should recognize the resilience of the American spirit.

“After watching the film from 9/11 and watching the way first responders run in to help those who were under attack, literally under attack, at the World Trade Center how can one not respect the job of those first responders do.” Says McCrery

And twenty years later, mayor Ellis says he’s committed to continue honoring and remembering those who served our country.