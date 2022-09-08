UPDATE (9:02 PM, 9/8/22)–

According to the Uvalde Police Department, Uvalde Detectives currently have 4 suspects in custody and are being questioned about the shooting.

Below is the statement that was released on their Facebook page:

UPDATE (8:35 PM, 9/8/22) —

UPD is asking that anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have any information, videos, or photos of the shooting, contact the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 830-278-9147 or private message their Facebook page.

No information about any possible suspects has been released yet.

UPDATE (7:55 PM, 9/8/22) —

A statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety is below:

We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates. — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 9, 2022

Two juveniles are being transported via helicopter to a San Antonio hospital after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police.

The victim’s conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said they’re looking for a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting. His name is known, but it hasn’t been released publicly yet.

Authorities are assuring the community that it is “not a dangerous situation for the general public” and that there is no need to shelter in place.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the Uvalde mayor believes it’s could be a gang-related shooting.

UVALDE, Texas (KETK/NEXSTAR) — Police in Uvalde, Texas, are investigating a shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday night, where police say people were injured.

The Texas city has remained in international headlines since May 24, when 21 people — including 19 children — were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School.

According to a Facebook statement on Thursday, officers responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.