A Caddo Parish man arrested after operating a stolen Monroe Fire Department Vehicle

CYPRESS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Caddo Parish man was arrested on Sunday, September 19, after he was caught operating a stolen Monroe Fire Department vehicle in Natchitoches Parish, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Louisiana State Police, Troop-E Alexandria contacted NATCOM 911 Center requesting NPSO Deputies to be on the lookout for a stolen burgundy-colored 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, fully marked with a light bar and decals owned by the Monroe Fire Department traveling northbound on La. Hwy 1 near Cloutierville.

NPSO Deputies later intercepted the vehicle traveling northbound on La. Hwy 1 at 100 miles per hour. The vehicle pulled over after deputies activated their emergency lights.

During the traffic stop, the driver failed to identify himself and had no identification on his person. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was placed in the patrol car’s rear and transported to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. While being transported, the suspect kicked out the left rear door glass damaging the frame.

After they arrived at the detention center, Deputies say the suspect became uncooperative and would not identify himself for over 1 hour and 30 minutes until positively identified as 50-year-old John Everett Lewis of Shreveport.

Lewis was booked at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things valued over $25,000.00, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and other charges pending with a detainer hold out of Monroe.

The vehicle was released to Monroe Fire Department, and the investigation is ongoing.