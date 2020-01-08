Skip to content
West Monroe
35°
North Carolina: 18-wheeler crashes into school bus, injuring 10
Massachusetts: 103 year old WW II vet finally gets his war medals
Science: Astronomers discover giant wave shaped structure in the Milky Way
Connecticut: Estranged husband charged with wife’s murder months after her disappearance
Arizona: Official quits amid charges that he paid women to give up their babies
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 7th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, January 7th
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 6th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 6th
Weekend Weather: Sunday, January 5th 2020
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: Texas A&M commit Bradford faces Neville; 19-0 OCS girls meet 15-1 Cedar Creek, plus more!
After back-to-back state titles, Simsboro’s Jakemin Abney signs with LSU-Alexandria
Lady Tigers outscored in the second half, in loss to Alabama State
Grambling edges Alabama State, Tigers 2-0 in SWAC play
West Monroe alum Langston Powell scored a career high 18, Warhawks fall to Coastal Carolina
LSU Women’s Hoops Travels to Missouri
First West Church will cover 3.5 million in Medical Debt across Ouachita parish
North Delta Boat & Outdoor Show scheduled for Jan 24-26
Krewe of Janus celebrates 12th Night
Local faith leaders talk about security after Texas church shooting
Massachusetts: 103 year old WW II vet finally gets his war medals
Fight between inmates at Union Parish Detention Center leaves one with multiple stab wounds
UPDATE: Arkansas man pleads guilty after testing bulletproof vest on neighbor
Sunflower grocery store officially closes, city officials conversing with other stores
Arizona: Official quits amid charges that he paid women to give up their babies
UPDATE: Two juveniles arrested in connection to vehicle burglaries in Thatcher Pointe Subdivision
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: Texas A&M commit Bradford faces Neville; 19-0 OCS girls meet 15-1 Cedar Creek, plus more!
After back-to-back state titles, Simsboro’s Jakemin Abney signs with LSU-Alexandria
UPDATE: Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of Rayville man
Sunflower grocery store officially closes, city officials conversing with other stores
District B in Ouachita parish sees largest increase in homes
NTSB releases preliminary report in Dec. 28 plane crash investigation
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
Fight between inmates at Union Parish Detention Center leaves one with multiple stab wounds
UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe
UPDATE: Two juveniles arrested in connection to vehicle burglaries in Thatcher Pointe Subdivision
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper run as semi truck speeds through fog & crashes
Vixen East Water System issues system-wide boil advisory