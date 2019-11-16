Skip to content
voters
A look into the final hours ahead of Louisiana’s 2019 run off election
Arkansas governor launches campaign to keep highway tax
A look into the final hours ahead of Louisiana’s 2019 run off election
Election Results
Mayor Jamie Mayo speaks out on Trump Rally accusations and has White House emails to back him up
REPLAY: La. governor candidates tangle in first debate
TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Mother and sons kicked out of rally…but the reason is unclear
Take a free Uber to the polls on Saturday, courtesy state NAACP
What is it going to take to win the Governor’s mansion?
South Ark student returns from Las Vegas as an alumni of the “Cisco Talent Bridge Dream Team” program
ELECTION: Early voter turnout hits state record for upcoming election
Migrant arrests down for fifth consecutive month; officials credit MPP program and Mexican army
FDA warns Dollar Tree possibly selling unsafe drugs, cosmetic products
Sheriff: Deputy arrested for stealing $4k in overtime pay
A look into the final hours ahead of Louisiana’s 2019 run off election
Election Results
Mayor Jamie Mayo speaks out on Trump Rally accusations and has White House emails to back him up
REPLAY: La. governor candidates tangle in first debate
TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Mother and sons kicked out of rally…but the reason is unclear