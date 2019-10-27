trick or treat

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
LSU Ranked #1 in AP Top 25
Top Stories
Blue candy buckets have a meaning this Halloween as it brings awareness to Autism
Two people dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party
Louisiana woman, 78, gets 22 years for attempted murder of lawyer
President Trump leaves key Democrats in the dark about Baghdadi raid
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Sunday, October 27th
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Saturday, October 26th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 25th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 25th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 24th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 24th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU Ranked #1 in AP Top 25
Top Stories
Jaguars win streak ends at Alcorn, Braves win 27-13
Top Stories
Football Friday Night for October 25, 2019
Football Friday Night
Alcohol sales skyrocket at College sports games
The Kickoff: Previews of high school games in Arkansas and Louisiana; looking ahead to local college action
Community
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Blue candy buckets have a meaning this Halloween as it brings awareness to Autism
Top Stories
“There Goes an Ambulance!” youth program slated Nov. 5
Fall Extravaganza event brings awareness to Easterseals’ services
PAINTING FOR A PURPOSE: DeSiard St. Shelter gets a make over thanks to volunteers
UPDATE: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day keeps locals safe
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
trick or treat
Blue candy buckets have a meaning this Halloween as it brings awareness to Autism
Parents outraged after a teacher gave students poems they say included “profanity” and “sexual content”
Don't Miss
Two people dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party
Three Louisiana coaches facing charges relating to fight after homecoming game
DUI suspect swore he hadn’t been drinking; researchers found his body produced alcohol
President Trump leaves key Democrats in the dark about Baghdadi raid
Parents outraged after a teacher gave students poems they say included “profanity” and “sexual content”
Don't Miss
AETN allegedly misused more than $400,000 in grant money
“There Goes an Ambulance!” youth program slated Nov. 5
Fall Extravaganza event brings awareness to Easterseals’ services
PAINTING FOR A PURPOSE: DeSiard St. Shelter gets a make over thanks to volunteers
Life Church of West Monroe is hosting their Fall Carnival This Sunday
South West Louisiana wildlife refuge celebrates centennial
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office gets smoke alarm grant
Trending Stories
Two people dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party
Three Louisiana coaches facing charges relating to fight after homecoming game
DUI suspect swore he hadn’t been drinking; researchers found his body produced alcohol
President Trump leaves key Democrats in the dark about Baghdadi raid
Parents outraged after a teacher gave students poems they say included “profanity” and “sexual content”