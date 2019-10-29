Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Find out how Ruston tornado victims can receive free trees thanks to Dallas based organization
Top Stories
Office of Citizens with Disabilities offers value-based pilot program
State of Local Government reports give to Monroe Chamber of Commerce
Paw Patrol Live visits the morning crew!
Renowned chef Tory McPhail shares NOLA cooking secrets
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 29th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, October 29th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Monday, October 28th
Morning Forecast – Monday, October 28th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, October 28th
Weekend Weather: Sunday, October 27th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Arkansas State’s defense similar to Iowa State?
Top Stories
Southern’s pass defense faces test against SWAC’s top quarterback
Top Stories
McDaniel closing distance with Skelton for Jags’ QB spot
LSU’s Ayana Mitchell Selected to SEC Coaches Preseason All-Conference Team
HEART OF A TIGER: Local family who tragically lost son shares the importance of organ donation
Guard play will be key for Tigers as basketball season approaches
Community
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Office of Citizens with Disabilities offers value-based pilot program
Top Stories
State of Local Government reports give to Monroe Chamber of Commerce
First Responders celebrated in West Monroe at Coast Professionals
Blue candy buckets have a meaning this Halloween as it brings awareness to Autism
“There Goes an Ambulance!” youth program slated Nov. 5
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
trees
Find out how Ruston tornado victims can receive free trees thanks to Dallas based organization
Don't Miss
POLICE: Apparent suicide victim found under I-20 overpass in Rayville
Police: Traffic stop leads to 20 charges for Monroe man
Man arrested in Neville student’s death had DUI arrest last week, pedestrian struck arrest in 2016
Weather
Farmerville teen accused of raping 12-year-old girl
Don't Miss
Find out how Ruston tornado victims can receive free trees thanks to Dallas based organization
Office of Citizens with Disabilities offers value-based pilot program
State of Local Government reports give to Monroe Chamber of Commerce
Arkansas attorney pleads not guilty in multi-state adoption scheme
LSU’s Ayana Mitchell Selected to SEC Coaches Preseason All-Conference Team
Report: Immigrants are an economic benefit to the U.S.
Louisiana Department of Corrections fails to track inmate release dates, audit says
Trending Stories
POLICE: Apparent suicide victim found under I-20 overpass in Rayville
Police: Traffic stop leads to 20 charges for Monroe man
Man arrested in Neville student’s death had DUI arrest last week, pedestrian struck arrest in 2016
Weather
Farmerville teen accused of raping 12-year-old girl