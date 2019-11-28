Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Winter Storms Slow Holiday Travel
Top Stories
Woman, 62, dies in Thanksgiving Day fire in New Orleans
Grandmother to celebrate 4th Thanksgiving with teen she accidentally invited to dinner
Louisiana’s fall sugar cane crop dampened by weather woes
Sharing too much thanks? Instagram, Facebook down for some users
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Winter Storms Slow Holiday Travel
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 28th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, November 28th
After The Storm: Baskin cleans up after Tuesday’s tornadoes
National Weather Service confirms preliminary EF-2 tornado in Franklin Parish on Tuesday night
Tracking the Tropics: Wrapping up the 2019 hurricane season
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
The Kickoff: Quarterfinal previews from Louisiana and Arkansas; interview with Steven and Will Fitzhugh; Thanksgiving plans
Top Stories
Roundball Roundup: Wossman over Bossier; Ouachita defeats Carroll during Wednesday’s Rod Jenkins Memorial Classic action
Top Stories
Ohio State jumps LSU for top spot in College Football Playoff rankings
RIVALRY WEEK: What teams have the best chance of making the College Football Playoff?
Tuesday night hoops: Ouachita holds off Richwood
Once again, this year’s Bayou Classic will determine who wins the SWAC’s Western division
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Salvation Army adds new way to donate for Red Kettle Drive
Top Stories
Weekend Events for Nov. 27-Dec. 1
Cooking with Olivia: Pecan Pie
Cooking with Slim Chickens!
In The Garden: Live Christmas Trees
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Traveling
Winter Storms Slow Holiday Travel
Don't Miss
MPD: A UPS driver was wounded following a shooting in Monroe
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for the murder of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade, GoFundMe for Wade Family
Colfax woman arrested after allegedly burning down home she was recently evicted from
Weather
Vehicle hops curb and smashes the entrance of Chick-fil-A, no one injured
Don't Miss
‘Generation Greta’: Angry youths put heat on climate talks
Here’s what happening this weekend
MPD: A UPS driver was wounded following a shooting in Monroe
Arkansas governor makes road tax main priority for 2020
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 28th
The Kickoff: Quarterfinal previews from Louisiana and Arkansas; interview with Steven and Will Fitzhugh; Thanksgiving plans
Salvation Army adds new way to donate for Red Kettle Drive
Trending Stories
MPD: A UPS driver was wounded following a shooting in Monroe
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for the murder of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade, GoFundMe for Wade Family
Colfax woman arrested after allegedly burning down home she was recently evicted from
Weather
Vehicle hops curb and smashes the entrance of Chick-fil-A, no one injured