TopS tories

Monroe City Hall and City Court Temporarily Closed after Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
Governor: Mississippi not ‘dictator’ on limits during Coronavirus
Children’s Coalition for NELA is helping essential workers find child care for their kids
Video
University of Louisiana Monroe students speak out over housing situations during COVID-19
Regular trash services will continue across the twin cities
Saints head coach Sean Payton is cleared of coronavirus
Richwood/Grambling alum, current Wildcat Martez Carter on XFL cancellation due to coronavirus, ‘… Had a meeting and that’s when we figured out they canceled the season.’
Senior Night: West Ouachita softball’s Ashlyn Roach
Richwood/Grambling alum, current L.A. Wildcat, Martez Carter, talks how Coronavirus has affected him and his family
Senior Night: Showcasing the area seniors who had seasons that were cut short, due to school closures
Newsfeed Now
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
Pineville public meeting at Mary Goff Elementary School postponed
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
Sterlington Police Department: Sterlington confirms it’s first death from Coronavirus
Statewide burn ban issued for Louisiana
The Centers for Children & Families offers TeleHealth therapy
LATEST: Total cases in Louisiana rise to 1,795; 65 deaths confirmed throughout state, 1st in Sterlington confirmed
Monroe City Hall and court closes after employee tests positive for Coronavirus
Children’s Coalition for NELA is helping essential workers find child care for their kids
Saints head coach Sean Payton is cleared of coronavirus
United Way seeking donations for emergency fund to help Union County community
No late fees or shut-offs for El Dorado Water Utilities customers
University of Louisiana Monroe students speak out over housing situations during COVID-19
Regular trash services will continue across the twin cities
