Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Monroe Police are searching for a runaway juvenile
Top Stories
UPDATE: Tallulah Water Service asking customers to conserve water overnight
Monroe Police searching for missing woman
2 anti-abortion bills fail in US Senate
Video
Shelling Elementary missing $30K, according to audit
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 25th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, February 25th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 24th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, February 24th
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, February 23rd
Video
Weekend Forecast – February 22nd, 2020
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Eman Naghavi bumped up to ULM Offensive Coordinator role
Video
Top Stories
Cedar Creek’s Brooks Auger inks baseball scholarship with Hinds Community College
Video
Roundball Roundup: Girls regionals edition; Neville survives a thriller, plus much more!
Video
What did Richwood and Grambling alum Martez Carter say following his 3 touchdowns for the L.A. Wildcats?
Grambling legend James ‘Hound Dog’ Hunter inducted into Black College Football Hall of Fame
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Monroe Police are searching for a runaway juvenile
Top Stories
Shelling Elementary missing $30K, according to audit
Mobile vs. New Orleans: Does it really matter where Mardi Gras started?
Get free pancakes today from IHOP
Woofstock 2020 coming to downtown Monroe!
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tokyo
IOC member casts doubt on postponing or moving Tokyo Games
Don't Miss
Death row inmate that protected three correctional officers was executed tonight
Controversy builds over Drag Queen show filming in Ruston
Video
West Monroe man arrested after insisting deputy search his vehicle during a traffic stop
Monroe Police searching for missing woman
Shelling Elementary missing $30K, according to audit
Don't Miss
Monroe Police are searching for a runaway juvenile
UPDATE: Tallulah Water Service asking customers to conserve water overnight
Monroe Police searching for missing woman
2 anti-abortion bills fail in US Senate
Video
Congress debates U.S. readiness for coronavirus outbreak
Video
Shelling Elementary missing $30K, according to audit
LSU Tigers and Florida Gators meet for second time this season
Trending Stories
Death row inmate that protected three correctional officers was executed tonight
Controversy builds over Drag Queen show filming in Ruston
Video
West Monroe man arrested after insisting deputy search his vehicle during a traffic stop
Monroe Police searching for missing woman
Shelling Elementary missing $30K, according to audit