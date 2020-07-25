Skip to content
timothy williams
UPDATE: Lawyers in excessive force case respond to MPD press release
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Lawyers in excessive force case respond to MPD press release
U.S. confirms fighter jet flew close to Iranian passenger plane for inspection
Report: Walmart, other stores to allow people refusing masks to shop out of concern for employees
Weather
Ruston man accused of beating, biting, strangling, waterboarding girlfriend in front of their child
Boil Advisory: D’Arbonne Water System—SOUTH
Legendary television host Regis Philbin dies at 88, PEOPLE magazine reports
Retired USAF Col. Steve dePyssler dies
Report: Walmart, other stores to allow people refusing masks to shop out of concern for employees
Louisiana municipalities being reimbursed for virus spending
COVID-19 survivor who had most of his fingers amputated: ‘This can happen to you’
U.S. confirms fighter jet flew close to Iranian passenger plane for inspection
Report: Walmart, other stores to allow people refusing masks to shop out of concern for employees
Weather
Ruston man accused of beating, biting, strangling, waterboarding girlfriend in front of their child