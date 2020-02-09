Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Sen. Cassidy’s paid family leave bill receives President’s endorsement
Top Stories
Breaux Bridge police investigating 4-month-old baby’s death
Krewe of Klean hits the streets to pick up litter from Mardi Gras parade
Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate the President
Department of Defense releases identity of two fallen soldiers
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, February 9th
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, February 8th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, February 7th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, February 7th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 6th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, February 6th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU Travels To Auburn For Saturday AM Tilt
Top Stories
#11 LSU wins pitcher’s duel vs #13 Oklahoma St
XFL season kickoff: From 2001 flop to fresh in 2020
Riverfield Academy’s Jackson Shelton is headed to ULM
Techsters come up short to Western Kentucky; Bright led Louisiana Tech 25 points
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Krewe of Klean hits the streets to pick up litter from Mardi Gras parade
Top Stories
Local Delta Sigma Theta to hold 31st Annual Mardi Gras and Scholarship Gala
Small businesses can register for updates on La. regulations
Mardi Gras 2020: Everything you need for Krewe De Riviere & Krewe of Janus
EDUCATION: LA Tech student research shows increase in computer service industries for Louisiana
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
THROWS
Krewe of Klean hits the streets to pick up litter from Mardi Gras parade
Don't Miss
Weather
Frank Losonsky, original member of The Flying Tigers, has passed away
What is Norovirus? Outbreak spreading in west Louisiana
FAMILY FRIEND SPEAKS: After shooter in weekend murder-suicide is identified
Two Warriors held grand opening for first meadery in Louisiana and West Monroe
Don't Miss
Sen. Cassidy’s paid family leave bill receives President’s endorsement
Breaux Bridge police investigating 4-month-old baby’s death
Krewe of Klean hits the streets to pick up litter from Mardi Gras parade
Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate the President
Department of Defense releases identity of two fallen soldiers
Utah sends employees to Mexico for lower prescription prices
What is Norovirus? Outbreak spreading in west Louisiana
Trending Stories
Weather
Frank Losonsky, original member of The Flying Tigers, has passed away
What is Norovirus? Outbreak spreading in west Louisiana
FAMILY FRIEND SPEAKS: After shooter in weekend murder-suicide is identified
Two Warriors held grand opening for first meadery in Louisiana and West Monroe