The Assembly Kidz Care

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Daycare teacher aide faces 3 counts of cruelty to juveniles, child abuse caught on camera
Top Stories
Boil advisory issued by Jones McGinty Water System in Morehouse Parish
State warns about credit card skimming devices after finding one at gas station
19 indicted in central Arkansas drug ring
Pelicans Unveil 2019-20 Regular Season
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 12th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 12th
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 11th
Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 10th
Disaster loans available to 6 northeast Louisiana parishes
Evening Forecast: Friday, August 9th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
‘Haynesville Football’ hits the shelves
Top Stories
Tigers Add Lefty Pitcher to 2020 Roster
Top Stories
High school football preview: Richwood Rams
Nearly a dozen high school football teams take part in Friday’s LHSOA Jamboree
Lawyer suing NFL relieves Saints from subpoena
LSU student creates replica of Tiger Stadium from building blocks
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
ULM School of Education partnering with area school districts to encourage the next generation of teachers
Top Stories
Davis Drive drainage improvement project estimating $226,000 begins Thursday
Top Stories
BACK TO SCHOOL: First day of school for the Monroe School District
“CAST For Kids” Event, teaching disabled kids how to fish
When does school start?
The wait is over, Crossett City Pool finally reopens
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Assembly Kidz Care
Daycare teacher aide faces 3 counts of cruelty to juveniles, child abuse caught on camera
Don't Miss
After Mississippi ICE raids, job fair draws hopeful workers
‘Haynesville Football’ hits the shelves
Daycare teacher aide faces 3 counts of cruelty to juveniles, child abuse caught on camera
State warns about credit card skimming devices after finding one at gas station
DOTD warns motorists of roundabout construction on Arkansas Road
Don't Miss
Daycare teacher aide faces 3 counts of cruelty to juveniles, child abuse caught on camera
Boil advisory issued by Jones McGinty Water System in Morehouse Parish
State warns about credit card skimming devices after finding one at gas station
19 indicted in central Arkansas drug ring
DOTD warns motorists of roundabout construction on Arkansas Road
Georgia man dies after car slams into Louisiana utility pole
Two former LSU fraternity members involved in hazing death released from prison