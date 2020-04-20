Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
State Senators urge U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to help aquaculture industry amid COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Ouachita Parish Police Jury cracks down on livestock in residential subdivisions
Video
The Hub Music Hall is hopeful for the future and getting to hold events again
Video
Man arrested for claiming he has coronavirus, spitting inside local Walgreen’s
Gov. Edwards says LDH will issue order to resume non-emergency medical procedures
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, April 20th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, April 20th
Top Stories
Storms rake Deep South, 1 week after deadly tornado outbreak
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, April 19th
Video
Tornado Watch for Ouachita Parish extended
Recorded Live: Tornado warnings throughout the Arklamiss
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
In Memoriam: former Caldwell Spartan Alan Quinones
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: Beekman Charter’s Brock Jenkins
Video
NFL GM’s think the remote draft will alter the trading scene
A new wave for high school basketball players as Jalen Green takes the G-league route|Fox Sports, Rob Parker, weighs in
Video
LSU Toni Rodriguez going for seventh year of collegiate career in pursuit of beach volleyball championship
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
State Senators urge U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to help aquaculture industry amid COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
PEEP Incorporated helped local tornado victims with gift cards and masks
Video
Sterlington hosts birthday parade for kids who are celebrating their birthday during COVID-19 quarantine
Video
Banner Ford provides lunch for St. Francis workers
Video
Audiologist uses 3D printer to make mask straps for health care workers
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
Subdivisions
Ouachita Parish Police Jury cracks down on livestock in residential subdivisions
Video
Don't Miss
Gov. Edwards says LDH will issue order to resume non-emergency medical procedures
Video
Man arrested for claiming he has coronavirus, spitting inside local Walgreen’s
Ouachita Parish Police Jury cracks down on livestock in residential subdivisions
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: State officials give update on virus response
Video
OPSO investigating Sunday night shooting that killed one
Don't Miss
Crossett Community bids farewell to beloved Mayor Scott McCormick while social distancing
Video
State Senators urge U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to help aquaculture industry amid COVID-19
Video
In Memoriam: former Caldwell Spartan Alan Quinones
Video
Senior Night: Beekman Charter’s Brock Jenkins
Video
Ouachita Parish Police Jury cracks down on livestock in residential subdivisions
Video
The Hub Music Hall is hopeful for the future and getting to hold events again
Video
Man arrested for claiming he has coronavirus, spitting inside local Walgreen’s
Trending Stories
Gov. Edwards says LDH will issue order to resume non-emergency medical procedures
Video
Man arrested for claiming he has coronavirus, spitting inside local Walgreen’s
Ouachita Parish Police Jury cracks down on livestock in residential subdivisions
Video
Coronavirus in Arkansas: State officials give update on virus response
Video
OPSO investigating Sunday night shooting that killed one