Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
River Road Water System issues partial boil advisory
Top Stories
Hurricane hit oil storage site, but no shortages expected
AR: 140 students under COVID-19 quarantine at 2 schools
Video
Pres. Trump adds 20 names to his list of Supreme Court candidates
Video
‘Clear the Shelters’ success: Nexstar helps nearly 20,000 pets find forever homes
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 9th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 9th
Top Stories
From heat to snow: Rocky Mountains see 60-degree plunge
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 8th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 8th
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 7th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
President Guice: LA Tech working to keep students safe following 38 football players testing positive for COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Hamburg’s varsity football team meets El Dorado’s junior varsity squad in Tuesday night tilt
Video
Colin Kaepernick could be named your NFL team’s QB at any moment, thanks to EA Sports
Video
Pair of local baseball players launch massive homers in Shreveport
Video
Hamburg varsity football team to play twice in one week, including Tuesday date versus El Dorado junior varsity squad
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
‘Clear the Shelters’ success: Nexstar helps nearly 20,000 pets find forever homes
Video
Top Stories
City of West Monroe takes part in National Day of Service
City of Ruston works to clean up storm debris
Video
Louisiana to receive $42 million in grant money to improve literacy skills
In The Garden: Best ways to take care of your lawn this fall
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Hurricane hit oil storage site, but no shortages expected
Don't Miss
Monroe Man accused of raping his wife
Gallery
Three men accused of armed robbery in West Monroe, two arrested
Gallery
Domestic dispute leads to standoff with Monroe Police
Video
Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop
‘No argument is worth taking somebody’s life’ Family remembers their loved one who was killed during a violent Labor Day Weekend in El Dorado
Video
Don't Miss
River Road Water System issues partial boil advisory
AR: 140 students under COVID-19 quarantine at 2 schools
Video
Pres. Trump adds 20 names to his list of Supreme Court candidates
Video
‘Clear the Shelters’ success: Nexstar helps nearly 20,000 pets find forever homes
Video
Louisiana: Abortion amendment set to be voted on in November election
Video
Bossier man jailed after allegedly stabbing girlfriend multiple times
UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers
Trending Stories
Monroe Man accused of raping his wife
Gallery
Three men accused of armed robbery in West Monroe, two arrested
Gallery
Domestic dispute leads to standoff with Monroe Police
Video
Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop
‘No argument is worth taking somebody’s life’ Family remembers their loved one who was killed during a violent Labor Day Weekend in El Dorado
Video