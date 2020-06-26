Sterlington Sports Complex

Skip to content
Sterlington seeks input from locals concerning alcohol sales during youth games at sports complex
Kiroli Park adds new summer activity to do while still practicing social distancing
Lincoln Parish School District discusses the state’s reopening guideline requirements for schools
Multiple-Time Convicted Felon is Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm
Louisiana front-line workers may soon see $250 ‘hazard pay’
Morning Forecast – Friday, June 26th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, June 26th
Saharan dust Q&A: Densest plume in decades bringing hazy, colorful skies to Gulf coast
Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 25th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, June 25th
Tracking the Tropics: How do hurricanes form?
Senior Night: Prairie View Academy’s Alexis Barnes
Grambling set to add an additional rival? Bethune-Cookman leaves MEAC for SWAC
Caldwell’s Calloway signs with Southern University in Shreveport
Senior Night: Caldwell’s Gabe Lavigne
ULM head football coach, Matt Viator, extended through 2022 season
Sterlington seeks input from locals concerning alcohol sales during youth games at sports complex
Lincoln Parish School District discusses the state’s reopening guideline requirements for schools
UPDATE: Monroe City School Board starts process to change the name of Robert E. Lee Junior High School
Spike in Coronavirus cases among young adults brings uncertainty for universities
Pet of the Week: Max
Sterlington seeks input from locals concerning alcohol sales during youth games at sports complex
Lincoln Parish School District discusses the state’s reopening guideline requirements for schools
Monroe: 11-year-old girl calls police to report domestic abuse occurring to her grandmother
Multiple-Time Convicted Felon is Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm
More than 40 Louisiana lawmakers support petition to end Gov. Edwards Covid-19 emergency proclamation
West Monroe PD arrests man on multiple sexual battery charges
Senator Kennedy allegedly wants DOJ to prosecute those that damage “public monuments or statues to the fullest extent of the law”
Council advances plan to dismantle Minneapolis Police Dept
