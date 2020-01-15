Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
New Life Recovery brings hope to Bawcomville
Top Stories
Red Sox, Alex Cora ‘mutually’ part ways amid sign-stealing scandal
Franklin Parish celebrates 50 years of saving lives
Baskin School hit by lightning, but will be back open tomorrow
LSU fans can snap photo with National Championship Trophy
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, January 15th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 14th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, January 14th
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 13th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 13th
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, January 12th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Coach O: National champ LSU ready to win more titles
Top Stories
LSU championship parade and celebration set for Saturday
Top Stories
LSU wins national title, beating Clemson 42-25
LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.’s success was always “Meant 2 Be”
LSU claims 2020 National Championship with 42-25 over Clemson
John Bel Edwards Second Inauguration from the Louisiana State Capitol
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Franklin Parish celebrates 50 years of saving lives
Top Stories
Baskin School hit by lightning, but will be back open tomorrow
ULM president Nick Bruno announces retirement
Former Christian school principal pleads guilty to abusing students
UPDATE: Girlfriend of missing Delhi man pleads guilty to manslaughter
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Sri Lanka
Man caught trying to smuggle 200 live scorpions into China
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 557
Weather
Winnsboro man arrested on attempted murder, armed robbery charges
Camden police officer turns 90, becomes the oldest active police officer in Arkansas
Metro Narcotics Unit arrests 77-year-old man, found with 500 suspected Tramadol pills
Don't Miss
New Life Recovery brings hope to Bawcomville
El Dorado School district hopes to build new school buildings in the next few years
Baskin School hit by lightning, but will be back open tomorrow
LSU fans can snap photo with National Championship Trophy
Pelosi sets Wednesday votes to send impeachment to Senate
ULM president Nick Bruno announces retirement
Spartan Adventure Park’s owner gives over $380,000 to children’s educational opportunity non-profit
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 557
Weather
Winnsboro man arrested on attempted murder, armed robbery charges
Camden police officer turns 90, becomes the oldest active police officer in Arkansas
Metro Narcotics Unit arrests 77-year-old man, found with 500 suspected Tramadol pills