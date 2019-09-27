Sportsman's Paradise

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Homeless man changes woman’s tire, goes viral
Top Stories
The Monroe Police Department Are Searching For A Missing Juvenile
CDC warning: Deer with tuberculosis can pass it on to people
Caldwell Health Awareness Day Preview
Weekend Events with the CVB – September 27th
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 27th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, September 27th
Top Stories
State Fire Marshall’s Office issues burn ban for Tensas Parish
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 26th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, September 26th
Tropical Storm Karen, Hurricane Lorenzo churning in Atlantic
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Top Stories
Lawyer appeals NFL no-call ruling after abuse case citation
Top Stories
Mother of former Grambling quarterback Doug Williams passes away
Former Wossman football coach Ray Gambino honored Thursday evening
Union Parish-Ouachita prepare for inaugural meeting on Friday
Bulldogs basketball opens practice, with most experience in Konkol era
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Caldwell Health Awareness Day Preview
Top Stories
Weekend Events with the CVB – September 27th
Top Stories
Meet King and Queen Janus XXXVII
EXCLUSIVE: A DAY IN THE LIFE AS AN ICE DETAINEE–We take you on a tour inside the Winn Parish Correctional Center
The Lucious Spiller Band taking over the stage for this month’s Ouachita Live Concert
OPSO launches new app for citizens
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Sportsman's Paradise
CDC warning: Deer with tuberculosis can pass it on to people
Don't Miss
New warnings issued on marijuana, Surgeon General says “this ain’t your mother’s marijuana”
Bastrop woman arrested, says she wants the death penalty for shoving shopping cart at teen
EXCLUSIVE: A DAY IN THE LIFE AS AN ICE DETAINEE–We take you on a tour inside the Winn Parish Correctional Center
LSP: Two Monroe men arrested for pandering
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Need Your Help Locating A Missing Juvenile
Don't Miss
EXCLUSIVE: A DAY IN THE LIFE AS AN ICE DETAINEE–We take you on a tour inside the Winn Parish Correctional Center
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 27th
Mother of former Grambling quarterback Doug Williams passes away
Former Wossman football coach Ray Gambino honored Thursday evening
Union Parish-Ouachita prepare for inaugural meeting on Friday
Bulldogs basketball opens practice, with most experience in Konkol era
Monroe’s Doug Pederson, Eagles victorious over Packers on Thursday night football