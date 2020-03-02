Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Missing boy pronounced dead; stepmother arrested
Top Stories
Two Downsville residents arrested on narcotics charges
Jones McGinty Water System issues system wide boil order
Can I Travel?: Coronavirus and its local impact on The Travel Company
Video
Legalize Louisiana holds statewide rally for House Bill 346, Monroe included in locations
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Evening forecast for Monday, March 2
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, March 2nd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, March 2nd
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, March 1st
Video
Evening Forecast – Saturday, February 29th
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, February 28th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Moss records ‘double-double’ for Grambling in win over Mississippi Valley; Lady Tigers snap four game skid
Top Stories
West Monroe native, mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Fraley runs 100 mile race
Video
(2) Ouachita defeats (15) Southwood in the boys regional round
Play Call of a Lifetime: ULM Defensive Coordinator Mike Collins gives kidney to his sister Katie
Video
Former Wossman Head Coach/Athletic Director, Dean Smith, hired in same capacity at Southwood
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Mayor Smith asks DOTD for resurfaced road
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday deadline to register to vote in Louisiana Presidential primary
Cajun Mobility provides life-changing wheelchairs for 3 families in need
Video
City of Tallulah still experiencing water leaks
Cinderella Project: Giving prom dresses away to girls in the community
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
southwood
Former Wossman Head Coach/Athletic Director, Dean Smith, hired in same capacity at Southwood
Video
Don't Miss
Monroe woman arrested, accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Armed Robbery
Two Downsville residents arrested on narcotics charges
Marion man charged with Third Degree Rape
Missing boy pronounced dead; stepmother arrested
Legalize Louisiana holds statewide rally for House Bill 346, Monroe included in locations
Video
Don't Miss
Two Downsville residents arrested on narcotics charges
Jones McGinty Water System issues system wide boil order
Moss records ‘double-double’ for Grambling in win over Mississippi Valley; Lady Tigers snap four game skid
West Monroe native, mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Fraley runs 100 mile race
Video
(2) Ouachita defeats (15) Southwood in the boys regional round
Play Call of a Lifetime: ULM Defensive Coordinator Mike Collins gives kidney to his sister Katie
Video
Can I Travel?: Coronavirus and its local impact on The Travel Company
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe woman arrested, accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Armed Robbery
Two Downsville residents arrested on narcotics charges
Marion man charged with Third Degree Rape
Missing boy pronounced dead; stepmother arrested
Legalize Louisiana holds statewide rally for House Bill 346, Monroe included in locations
Video