Southwest Airlines

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Suspect in at least 3 murders dating back to the ’90’s arrested
Top Stories
Off-duty officer body slams Wal-Mart shopper refusing to wear face mask
Nurse arrested for allegedly stealing credit card off of dying coronavirus patient
Suspect in 3 killings arrested and charged with murder
Person struck and killed by plane landing on airport runway
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, May 8th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, May 8th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 7th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, May 7th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 6th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, May 6th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: Kilbourne’s Ashton Tackett
Video
Top Stories
Over the House: Incoming ULM wide receiver, Coby Cavil, is already a social media sensation
Video
Senior Night: Larrah Springer
Video
Senior Night: Hamburg’s Jaisley Holland
Video
Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
A rise in home births as mothers reevaluate labor plans during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 30,652 total cases as death total reaches 2,135
City of Ruston experiencing power outage
UL System announces special flat-rate tuition for Compete LA students
COVID-19 sparks fear preventing individuals suffering from behavioral health issues from seeking help
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
BREAKING: Murphy Oil Corporation, facing an unprecedented industry oil price collapse, is relocating corporate headquarters to Houston, Texas
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
Southwest Airlines
Person struck and killed by plane landing on airport runway
Don't Miss
Nurse arrested for allegedly stealing credit card off of dying coronavirus patient
Weather
Morning Forecast – Friday, May 8th
Video
Researcher ‘on verge of making very significant’ coronavirus findings gets shot to death
Suspect in 3 killings arrested and charged with murder
Don't Miss
Senior Night: Kilbourne’s Ashton Tackett
Video
Over the House: Incoming ULM wide receiver, Coby Cavil, is already a social media sensation
Video
Campfire El Dorado hosts donation parade for foster families of Union County
Video
A rise in home births as mothers reevaluate labor plans during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
El Dorado community reflects on rich history of the Murphy Oil Corporation, leaders remain optimistic about the future
Video
Senior Night: Larrah Springer
Video
Adding renovations and changes to Rain the Salon and Day Spa to prepare for reopening
Video
Trending Stories
Nurse arrested for allegedly stealing credit card off of dying coronavirus patient
Weather
Morning Forecast – Friday, May 8th
Video
Researcher ‘on verge of making very significant’ coronavirus findings gets shot to death
Suspect in 3 killings arrested and charged with murder