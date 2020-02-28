SOS Pets of Ouachita

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
NFL scouting combine family affair for lucky few
Top Stories
The big crunch: For 2020 Dems, March is key in delegate race
Bond revoked for former SPD officer charged in federal steroid distribution case
Arkansas details state’s preparations for coronavirus threat
Rapides Parish man faces multiple child sex crime charges, including 1st degree rape
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, February 28th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, February 28th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 27th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, February 27th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 26th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, February 26th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
NFL scouting combine family affair for lucky few
Top Stories
Despite career night from Self, ULM women’s basketball unable to stop Coastal Carolina
Bulldogs see double digit lead disappear in final minutes, drop overtime game to Western Kentucky
Warhawks limited to 36 percent shooting in Thursday loss to UALR; Efretuei recorded a double-double in the defeat
Video
Roundball Roundup: Girls quarterfinal round edition, several from Louisiana and Arkansas advance
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Honey Hole Insider: 2/28/2020
Video
Top Stories
See how residents and the parish jail are getting by as water crisis continues in Tallulah
Video
Rep. Echols questions city’s priorities, Mayor Mayo defends asking the state for new arena funds
Video
Weekend Events for Feb. 27 – Mar. 1
Video
Meet our Pet of the Week, Buddy!
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
SOS Pets of Ouachita
REMARKABLE WOMEN OF THE ARKLAMISS: Meet Joan Hampton
Video
Don't Miss
Police: Louisiana woman arrested after dog reportedly found with chain cutting into its neck
OPSO arrest man accused of 2nd degree murder
Rapides Parish man faces multiple child sex crime charges, including 1st degree rape
Bond revoked for former SPD officer charged in federal steroid distribution case
Weather
Don't Miss
NFL scouting combine family affair for lucky few
The big crunch: For 2020 Dems, March is key in delegate race
Bond revoked for former SPD officer charged in federal steroid distribution case
Arkansas details state’s preparations for coronavirus threat
Rapides Parish man faces multiple child sex crime charges, including 1st degree rape
Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
LSU student charged with riding ATV on stadium field
Trending Stories
Police: Louisiana woman arrested after dog reportedly found with chain cutting into its neck
OPSO arrest man accused of 2nd degree murder
Rapides Parish man faces multiple child sex crime charges, including 1st degree rape
Bond revoked for former SPD officer charged in federal steroid distribution case
Weather