Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Community supports West Ouachita HS senior battling severe case of meningitis
Top Stories
Louisiana sues California over alligator ban
Louisiana man accused of killing 3 convicted in first trial
Entergy Louisiana CEO named to state higher education board
At Army-Navy game, Trump touts new pro sports option
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast: Saturday, December 14th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 13th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, December 13th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 12th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 12th
Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 11th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Drew Brees injures right elbow, still expected to play against Colts
Top Stories
Ex-Saints “Dome Patrol” linebacker Johnson dead at 57
Top Stories
Football Friday Night: Ferriday wins first title since 1956, OCS wins Division IV; Previews of Oak Grove and Fordyce vs. Junction City
Clean Sweep for LSU at college football awards show
OCS and Ferriday practice on Superdome turf, in preparation for championship games on Friday
Joe Burrow has a doppelganger in Baton Rouge
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Community supports West Ouachita HS senior battling severe case of meningitis
Top Stories
Weekend Events
Police presence increased as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign starts for holiday season
Caddo Schools to pilot debt-free program for students to earn career skills, college credits
Pouring hope into recovery through coffee
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
sickness
Community supports West Ouachita HS senior battling severe case of meningitis
Don't Miss
Community supports West Ouachita HS senior battling severe case of meningitis
MPD: Monroe man arrested for attempted murder, failure to register
Testimony: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was sexually assaulted before her murder
Alabama man accused of taking photos of woman in public restroom
Football Friday Night: Ferriday wins first title since 1956, OCS wins Division IV; Previews of Oak Grove and Fordyce vs. Junction City
Don't Miss
Veterans walk from Georgia to California in hopes to bring awareness to veterans
Man arrested after tackling elderly woman, stealing her purse
Judiciary Committee approves two articles of impeachment against Trump
Man arrested in connection to murder of Shreveport PD officer sentenced to 12+ years for firearms and drug charges
NBA Youngboy’s probation revoked early
Representative Sherman Mack from Albany has been nominated for Speaker of the House of Representatives
Louisiana teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student
Trending Stories
Community supports West Ouachita HS senior battling severe case of meningitis
MPD: Monroe man arrested for attempted murder, failure to register
Testimony: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was sexually assaulted before her murder
Alabama man accused of taking photos of woman in public restroom
Football Friday Night: Ferriday wins first title since 1956, OCS wins Division IV; Previews of Oak Grove and Fordyce vs. Junction City