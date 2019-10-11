Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
FEMA says recovery efforts are far from over following one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael
Top Stories
Bullying task force created in Baton Rouge
Saints’ Davis: Headband fine helped in the long run
‘Sesame Street’ tackles addiction crisis with new character
Dept. of Defense looks to buy more American products for military ops
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 11th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 11th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 10th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 10th
1 year later: Florida Panhandle still reeling from Hurricane Michael
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 9th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Saints’ Davis: Headband fine helped in the long run
Top Stories
Warhawks are 2-0 in Sun Belt play, earn road victory versus Texas State
Top Stories
Delhi Charter slips past Beekman Charter
OCS’ offense explodes in win over Cedar Creek
Three-time defending 4A champ Edna Karr defeats Wossman in Thursday night battle
Saints player won’t have to pay $7,000 fine for ‘Man of God’ headband, gives money to hospital instead
Community
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
West Monroe Board of Alderman passes property tax for economic district
Top Stories
Report reveals Monroe has a highly concentrated number of people living in poverty
Dentistry From The Heart – Day of Free Dentistry Event This Friday
La. National Guard Seeking Applicants for Youth Challenge Program
Strauss Little Theatre to Host ‘Noir Suspicions’ Dinner Show
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Sesame Street
‘Sesame Street’ tackles addiction crisis with new character
Don't Miss
Weather
Three men from Louisiana suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop’s trial
Report reveals Monroe has a highly concentrated number of people living in poverty
Contact Us
Louisiana man convicted of bludgeoning teenager to death
Don't Miss
West Monroe Board of Alderman passes property tax for economic district
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 11th
Warhawks are 2-0 in Sun Belt play, earn road victory versus Texas State
Delhi Charter slips past Beekman Charter
OCS’ offense explodes in win over Cedar Creek
Three-time defending 4A champ Edna Karr defeats Wossman in Thursday night battle
Report reveals Monroe has a highly concentrated number of people living in poverty