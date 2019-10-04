Series Premiere

Skip to content
West Monroe
78°
Top Stories
Arkansas man pleads guilty to abusing care center patient
Opelousas man, three other La. men, plead guilty in casino chip bribe scheme
Five Questions for the Candidates: BESE District 5
Pharmacist says THC candy in 16-year-old victim’s system was not made in Louisiana
“Surgical Theater” Gives 3D View Of Your Brain
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 4th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 4th
Drought conditions worsen across 14 Southern US states
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 3rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 3rd
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 2nd
Warhawks quarterback, Caleb Evans, speaks on preparing for Memphis’ top ranked pass defense
Grambling basketball opens practice this week
Winnfield is over .500, Haynesville gets second win of the season
Current ULM receptions leader, Josh Pederson, is ready for Memphis’ top ranked pass defense
Former NLU quarterback, current Eagles coach Doug Pederson goes one-on-one about returning to Northeast Louisiana, and the “Philly Special” play
Neville-West Monroe, plus dozen of prep football previews; dissecting ULM and Grambling’s play in 2019
Students on Ruston High School’s homecoming court share their stories about overcoming adversity
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL: Remembering a life cut short by gun violence in Monroe
Avery’s Light Vigil to be Held Honoring Children Who’ve Passed On
Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival This Weekend
Delta Health Management gearing up for annual Senior Olympics
‘Hope in the Light of Day’ set for this Thursday afternoon
Don't Miss
Students on Ruston High School’s homecoming court share their stories about overcoming adversity
UPDATE: WMPD releases names of victims in Coleman Ave. shooting
Payouts for Vegas victims a ‘cold, mathematical calculation’
Trump administration says plan would restore ethanol demand
Arkansas man pleads guilty to abusing care center patient
Opelousas man, three other La. men, plead guilty in casino chip bribe scheme
Five Questions for the Candidates: BESE District 5
U.S. Supreme Court to consider Louisiana abortion case
Students on Ruston High School’s homecoming court share their stories about overcoming adversity
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 4th
Warhawks quarterback, Caleb Evans, speaks on preparing for Memphis’ top ranked pass defense