scott wilcher

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
U.S. states share, get creative in hunt for medical supplies
Top Stories
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services speaks on abuse reports in the wake of COVID-19
Video
Mississippi jobless claims up| Greenville restricts worship
Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of State Rep. Reggie Bagala
Virtual Town Hall with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Severe weather likely for Easter weekend
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 9th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, April 9th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, April 8th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, April 8th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 7th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
LHSAA’s cancellation of sports hits home for one local softball coach
Video
Top Stories
Andrew Whitworth calls Los Angeles home, but his heart is always in Northeast Louisiana
Video
Senior Night: Neville tennis’ Caroline Graham, Helen Johnson, Taylor Smiley and Olivia Norman
Video
Senior Night: El Dorado baseball’s Jared Rhodes, Chase Webb, Christian Webb, and Brooks Garrison
Video
Arkansas Activities Association cancels sports for remainder of school year
Video
Community
Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
EAT LOCAL!
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Top Stories
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services speaks on abuse reports in the wake of COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Edwards says he’s likely to keep schools closed rest of 2019-20 year
Johnny’s Pizza House says they’re now offering at home Pizza Kits
Wearing glasses instead of contact lenses could help decrease risk of contracting COVID-19
Video
Major car insurance companies refund customers in response to ongoing health crisis
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
scott wilcher
LHSAA’s cancellation of sports hits home for one local softball coach
Video
Don't Miss
Stimulus check calculator: How much will I receive? When will I get it?
Rappers’ argument leads to school parking lot shooting, attempted murder charge
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 18,283 cases in state, 702 deaths
Video
Facebook group helps the community with employment, needs, and groceries
Video
Arkansas National Guard helps amplify farmers’ worker shortfall
Don't Miss
LHSAA’s cancellation of sports hits home for one local softball coach
Video
Andrew Whitworth calls Los Angeles home, but his heart is always in Northeast Louisiana
Video
Senior Night: Neville tennis’ Caroline Graham, Helen Johnson, Taylor Smiley and Olivia Norman
Video
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services speaks on abuse reports in the wake of COVID-19
Video
Medical Center of South Arkansas opens grocery store for employees, partners with local church to offer free childcare assistance
Video
Virtual Town Hall with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson
Video
Senior Night: El Dorado baseball’s Jared Rhodes, Chase Webb, Christian Webb, and Brooks Garrison
Video
Trending Stories
Stimulus check calculator: How much will I receive? When will I get it?
Rappers’ argument leads to school parking lot shooting, attempted murder charge
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 18,283 cases in state, 702 deaths
Video
Facebook group helps the community with employment, needs, and groceries
Video
Arkansas National Guard helps amplify farmers’ worker shortfall