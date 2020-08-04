Science Retraction

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Man arrested for shooting at an employee of a cigar shop after being asked to wear a mask
Top Stories
Dinosaur diagnosed with bone cancer that afflicts humans today
New supersonic jet design that will fly three times the speed of sound
‘Zombie cicadas’ under the influence of a parasitic fungus return to West Virginia
‘SOS’ in the sand saves Pacific island mariners
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 4th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, August 4th
Top Stories
Hurricane Isaias weakens to Tropical Storm hours after making landfall at Ocean Isle Beach
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 3rd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 3rd
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, August 1st
Gallery
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
New Orleans Saints sign Bennie Fowler and waive Taylor Stallworth
Top Stories
Reports: Sun Belt updates schedule plan for 2020 season
Video
Former ULM football player and current Eagles head coach, Doug Pederson, tests positive for coronavirus
West Monroe High School powerlifter signs to go to Blue Mountain College
Video
Brees says he will stand for anthem, but respects those who kneel
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Local teens raise money for Children’s Home through truck show
Video
Top Stories
New Louisiana law might make it easier for permit holders to conceal carry in churches
Video
UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection to 2018 disappearance of Donald Atkins
Video
B.R.I.D.G.E. works to help students better prepare for the school year
Video
New Louisiana law limits gun restrictions
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Science Retraction
Scientists retract claim of finding tiniest dinosaur
Don't Miss
Arkansas man plants mystery seeds from China, says they’re ‘growing like crazy’
Video
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,099 new cases, 17 new deaths on Monday
New Louisiana law limits gun restrictions
Video
U.S. Navy’s UFO sightings might have a disappointing explanation
698 Louisiana businesses cited for violating virus rules
Don't Miss
Former Grant Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested for second degree rape
Epps Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory
Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory
Black River/Larto Water System has issued a partial system boil advisory
Two People Recovering After Plane Crashes in Jefferson Parish
Arkansas man plants mystery seeds from China, says they’re ‘growing like crazy’
Video
Senate stalls on reaching another coronavirus relief package
Video
Trending Stories
Arkansas man plants mystery seeds from China, says they’re ‘growing like crazy’
Video
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,099 new cases, 17 new deaths on Monday
New Louisiana law limits gun restrictions
Video
U.S. Navy’s UFO sightings might have a disappointing explanation
698 Louisiana businesses cited for violating virus rules