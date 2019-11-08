Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Parents and students react to Kamala Harris’ bill to extend the school day
Top Stories
Ruston celebrates Veterans Day: a day to honor and remember all heroes who served our country
US officials identify ‘strong culprit’ in vaping illnesses
UPDATE: City of Ruston, LA Tech awarded $17.2M BUILD grant from the Department of Transportation
WATCH: Soldier Surprises Daughter at Veterans Day Assembly
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Evening forecast for Friday, November 8
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, November 8th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, November 8th
Evening forecast for Thursday, November 11
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 7th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, November 7th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Sicily Island opts out of postseason play
Top Stories
Football ‘Thursday’ Night: Battle for 2-3A, win or go home for Bearden and Strong, plus more
Top Stories
GMEN Nation Full Show Week 9
Ruston preps for LA Tech Homecoming
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 11
Big Game Bound Week 10: Monday night showdown in NFC West
Community
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Ruston celebrates Veterans Day: a day to honor and remember all heroes who served our country
Top Stories
Weekend Events with Sheila Snow – November 8th
Veteran’s Day Weekend set to Kick off With Delta Veterans Expo
Celebrity Lip Sync Battle set for November 14 in Monroe
The holidays are here and the annual Southern Living Holiday Cookbook is now on sale
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
School day
Parents and students react to Kamala Harris’ bill to extend the school day
Don't Miss
Parents and students react to Kamala Harris’ bill to extend the school day
UPDATE: Three Monroe residents sentenced for illegal drug trafficking
REPLAY: Click here to watch a replay of President Trump’s Monroe rally
Monroe man arrested for alleged shoplifting, attempting to taser victim
Former Grambling star Shakyla Hill signs deal to play professional basketball in Serbia
Don't Miss
Parents and students react to Kamala Harris’ bill to extend the school day
Ruston celebrates Veterans Day: a day to honor and remember all heroes who served our country
US officials identify ‘strong culprit’ in vaping illnesses
UPDATE: City of Ruston, LA Tech awarded $17.2M BUILD grant from the Department of Transportation
MISSING: The Monroe Police are asking for assistance locating a runaway juvenile
Police: Unrestrained Bossier City woman dies after fatal crash
175 Schools to receive $6.7 million in Recognition Program funds
Trending Stories
Parents and students react to Kamala Harris’ bill to extend the school day
UPDATE: Three Monroe residents sentenced for illegal drug trafficking
REPLAY: Click here to watch a replay of President Trump’s Monroe rally
Monroe man arrested for alleged shoplifting, attempting to taser victim
Former Grambling star Shakyla Hill signs deal to play professional basketball in Serbia